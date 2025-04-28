This ticket machine in Ostermundigen BE will soon be abolished. Picture: blue News

The Bernmobil transport company is removing 60 machines without replacement. For passengers without a smartphone or subscription, this often means walking through busy intersections. Safety aspects were not taken into account during planning.

Anyone who does without a cell phone in everyday life will therefore have to look around at bus stops, search for ticket machines and cross intersections.

Safety aspects were not taken into account. People with an unsteady gait or walker are annoyed. Show more

72-year-old Martha S. stands in despair at a bus stop in Bern. The ticket machine she has been using for years has disappeared. When the bus arrives, she gets on without a ticket and turns to the driver for help. He just shrugs his shoulders. "I don't know where you can buy a ticket now," he says with a shrug.

Later, she gets off the bus with the blue News reporter and tells him about her annoyance. Her story is not an isolated incident: Bernmobil, the Bernese public transport company, is currently removing over 60 ticket machines in the federal city and the surrounding municipalities of Köniz and Ostermundigen.

Crossing intersections for a ticket

The measure mainly affects stops at the end of lines heading out of the city. For visitors and day-trippers without a smartphone or season ticket, public transport in the federal city will become an obstacle course - literally, as the Bernese local newspaper "Der Bund" recently demonstrated using the Egghölzli stop: it is located on a busy road where cars, buses, streetcars and bicycles cross.

There are four places to get on and off the bus. However, since 2023, there has only been a ticket machine at one boarding and alighting point. This fulfills Bernmobil's promise that there will still be at least one ticket machine within sight and no more than 50 metres away at every stop. However, there are sometimes several pedestrian crossings with traffic lights between the stops. This quickly takes a few minutes with a rollator.

Vending machines were already removed at the Egghölzli stop in 2023. Image: Swisstopo

What the company is hiding: Safety aspects for pedestrians were not taken into account during planning, as blue News' research reveals.

When asked directly whether safety aspects had been taken into account in the planning, Bernmobil spokesperson Rolf Meyer replied with a clear "no". The company's explanation: "Many passengers generally cross the carriageway in the area of the stops anyway. This is therefore also possible for ticket purchases."

Loud annoyance, but few actually affected

What's more, as the case of Martha S. demonstrates, the staff are often unable to help. Although Bernmobil claims that all drivers are informed, the practice is different. When asked, the company admits: "Logically, they don't know all the locations by heart."

The company responds to the critical questions with the statement: "Anyone who can operate a ticket machine should, in principle, also be able to operate a smartphone."

The spokesperson also puts the extent of the annoyance into perspective: "The number of passengers affected by the dismantling is very small. If you take the passengers who don't have a smartphone out of this small number, then we're talking about significantly fewer passengers affected."

Saving millions as the main reason

But why is Bernmobil doing this now of all times, when there is already a lot of pressure on social classes who don't want to do everything digitally? The reason for the reduction is clear: to save money.

According to Bernmobil, an average of less than seven tickets are sold per day at the affected locations. "The cost of replacing a ticket machine is around CHF 13,000," explains Meyer. By not modernizing these little-used machines, Bernmobil is saving a total of around CHF 780,000. The old machines will not be scrapped, but used as spare parts storage.

The machine not only sold bus tickets, but also parking tickets and season tickets. Image: blue News

According to Bernmobil, operating costs are also reduced by around 20 percent, which amounts to over CHF 2 million over 10 years of operation. This also benefits people who pay taxes. Or, as the transport company's spokesperson puts it: it's also about the economical use of taxpayers' money.

"Dam break" according to consumer protection

Nevertheless, consumer protection speaks of a "dam break". The foundation fears that this is just the beginning of further rounds of service cuts. The measure is also causing anger on social media. One woman speaks of "bloody cheek" towards those customers who are not familiar with "all this electronic crap". A Facebook user writes: "My cell phone won't become a credit card ... I'll stick to cash."

It is particularly dangerous for children who do not yet have an electronic ticket on their smartphone to quickly validate their multiple-journey ticket on the opposite side of the road, warns Sara Stalder from Consumer Protection.

At least: Bernmobil promises to continue accepting notes and coins "certainly until 2035" when asked by blue News.