Send us your best Easter pictures. KEYSTONE

It's Easter - and blue News is looking forward to your best pictures.

Lea Oetiker

And this is how it works:

The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp. Your direct line to the blue News editorial team is here on +41 79 282 27 12. Save the number in your contacts right away or press the blue button below to go directly to WhatsApp. For technical reasons, we can only accept WhatsApp and no phone calls.

You can also reach us by email at redaktion.news@blue.ch.