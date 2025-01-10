The accident resulted in property damage of several tens of thousands of francs. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

After a collision on the A23, a tanker truck had to be rescued by special forces. A 75-year-old driver was injured and taken to hospital.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was an accident on the A23 in which a 75-year-old driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a tanker truck.

The accident caused around 60 liters of fuel to leak out, and 10,000 liters of diesel had to be pumped out to recover the truck.

The material damage amounted to several tens of thousands of francs. Show more

On Thursday, there was a traffic accident between a car and a tanker truck on the A23. The car collided with the oncoming tanker of a 41-year-old man. The 75-year-old driver was injured. Property damage amounting to several tens of thousands of francs was caused.

A 75-year-old man was driving his car on the A23 highway from Arbon in the direction of St. Gallen. His car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a tanker truck. After the collision, the car came to rest in the adjacent grassland.

The 41-year-old was able to stop his tanker truck on the road after braking. The 75-year-old driver sustained undetermined injuries as a result of the accident. The emergency services took him to hospital. Around 60 liters of fuel leaked from the truck as a result of the accident, but there was no damage to the environment.

Recovery of the truck with a special crane. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

To recover the truck with a special crane, around 10,000 liters of diesel had to be pumped out of the truck's tank. Several tens of thousands of francs worth of damage was caused to the vehicles and the highway infrastructure.

In addition to several patrols of the St. Gallen cantonal police, the Goldach fire department with 23 members, the chemical brigade of the St. Gallen professional fire department with 10 members and the National Roads Maintenance Service area four were deployed.