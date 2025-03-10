  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A1 towards Zurich BMW collides with vehicle and ends up in the bushes

Samuel Walder

10.3.2025

A BMW M5 crashes on the A1.
A BMW M5 crashes on the A1.
Kantonspolizei Aargau

Two BMWs crashed into each other on the A1 on Saturday afternoon. The cause of the accident is unclear and the Aargau cantonal police are looking for witnesses.

10.03.2025, 07:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A BMW 1 Series crashed into the rear of a blue BMW M5 near Safenwil AG, which then left the road.
  • The police temporarily confiscated the driving licenses of both drivers, a 55-year-old and a 28-year-old Swiss national.
  • The accident caused damage amounting to several tens of thousands of Swiss francs. Neither driver was injured.
Show more

A collision occurred on the A1 near Safenwil AG in the direction of Zurich at around 4.45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A white BMW 1 Series crashed into the rear of a blue BMW M5. The blue vehicle left the road, mowed down around 25 meters of the wildlife protection fence and came to a halt in the dense branches of the grass verge.

The drivers involved, both Swiss nationals aged 55 and 28, had their driving licenses temporarily revoked and the two cars were seized by the police. No one was injured and the damage to property amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.

More from the department

Do you remember? Lockdown and all that. The 5 most memorable moments of the corona pandemic

Do you remember? Lockdown and all thatThe 5 most memorable moments of the corona pandemic

Discreet Swiss billionaire. This is the secret AfD donor - he dined with federal councillors

Discreet Swiss billionaireThis is the secret AfD donor - he dined with federal councillors

Criminal case in the Lucerne area.

Criminal case in the Lucerne area"Do you want him to hit you?" - Lawyer irritates entire court during questioning