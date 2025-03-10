A BMW M5 crashes on the A1. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Two BMWs crashed into each other on the A1 on Saturday afternoon. The cause of the accident is unclear and the Aargau cantonal police are looking for witnesses.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A BMW 1 Series crashed into the rear of a blue BMW M5 near Safenwil AG, which then left the road.

The police temporarily confiscated the driving licenses of both drivers, a 55-year-old and a 28-year-old Swiss national.

The accident caused damage amounting to several tens of thousands of Swiss francs. Neither driver was injured. Show more

A collision occurred on the A1 near Safenwil AG in the direction of Zurich at around 4.45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A white BMW 1 Series crashed into the rear of a blue BMW M5. The blue vehicle left the road, mowed down around 25 meters of the wildlife protection fence and came to a halt in the dense branches of the grass verge.

The drivers involved, both Swiss nationals aged 55 and 28, had their driving licenses temporarily revoked and the two cars were seized by the police. No one was injured and the damage to property amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.