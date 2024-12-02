The train passengers had to switch to replacement buses. Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Sunday afternoon, a car collided with a streetcar in Spreitenbach. Nobody was injured, but the damage is considerable.

The accident occurred at 2 p.m. on Sunday on Zentrumsstrasse in Spreitenbach AG. The driver of a BMW was driving towards the town center, according to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police. As a result, she collided with a Limmattalbahn train coming from the right and crossing the intersection there.

The 30-year-old driver and her child in the car were uninjured. No one on the train was injured either. However, there was considerable damage to the car and the railcar.

According to initial findings, the driver must have disregarded the red light. Investigations by the Aargau cantonal police are underway.

Due to the damage, the train was unable to continue its journey. Passengers were transported by replacement buses.