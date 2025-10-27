David Spring immediately handed in his resignation from the SVP. Ittigen.ch

A resignation with a signal effect: David Spring, President of the SVP Ittigen, is leaving the party and his candidacy - in protest against racist attacks on his family. At the center of the accusations: an ex-municipal councillor with extreme right-wing tendencies.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you David Spring, president of the Ittigen SVP and candidate for the cantonal parliament, has resigned and left the party - because of racist attacks from within his own ranks against his partner, who is of African descent, and her children.

At the center of the accusations is Georg Tomman, former local councillor, who is accused of using the N-word and making extremist statements, among other things.

The cantonal SVP in Bern is examining whether to expel Tomman from the party for conduct detrimental to the party.

The Ittigen section is currently without a leader; the party leadership speaks of an "unfortunate isolated case", but internally the reputation of the local party is considered to be severely damaged. Show more

The Ittigen section of the SVP is without a president: David Spring, the previous president and candidate for the Grand Council, announced his resignation with immediate effect on Wednesday night, withdrew his candidacy and announced his resignation from the party. The trigger: racist attacks from within his own ranks - against him and his family.

In an internal email obtained by the "Berner Zeitung", Spring writes: "In recent months, there have been repeated verbal attacks with racist content within the Executive Board that were aimed directly at my family." Spring's partner is from Africa and they have two children together.

"Racist statements are incompatible with the fundamental values of our party," Spring continued. The resignation was unavoidable and further cooperation was not acceptable.

"Not a true Swiss" - Tomman under suspicion

The accusations are serious - Georg Tomman, former municipal councillor of the SVP Ittigen, is at the center of them. According to witnesses, Tomman is said to have made racist remarks on several occasions. The N-word, forced sterilizations for Africans and the assertion that Spring was not a true Swiss because of his partner - these are the accusations from board circles.

Tomman, who was voted out of the municipal council in November 2024, shows no insight whatsoever. He blocked a telephone inquiry: "No comment," he said - and hung up.

On the website of the right-wing populist splinter group "Aufrecht Bern", for which Tomman ran unsuccessfully in 2023, he lists "ranting" as one of his hobbies. His reading: Works by Daniele Ganser, who is notorious for his conspiracy theories.

SVP canton of Bern considers expulsion from party

Now the cantonal SVP has also intervened. Aliki Panayides, Managing Director of the Bernese SVP, has taken a clear stance: "This is behavior that is damaging to the party. Mr. Tomman does not represent the values of the party." Expulsion from the party is therefore possible - and will be discussed at the general meeting in mid-November.

Tomman will have the opportunity to make a statement there. He could also resign beforehand, of course, which would make expulsion unnecessary.

Without leadership and damaged - what next for the SVP Ittigen?

Following the resignation of David Spring, the local party is left without a leader. According to Panayides, recruitment problems and a "thin staffing level" are making the search for a new leader more difficult. Nevertheless, she emphasizes: The SVP is represented in over 220 Bernese municipalities - the case of Ittigen is regrettable, but not representative.

For many local members, however, the damage has long been done. "Tomman has brought the party into disrepute with his extremism," one long-standing member told the Berner Zeitung newspaper. The fact that the SVP Ittigen lost its seat in the last municipal elections was also a consequence of his behavior.