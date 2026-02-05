The man probably died after falling from a boat (symbolic image) sda

A man was found lifeless in the River Thièle in Yverdon-les-Bains on Thursday morning. According to initial findings by investigators, he may have fallen from his boat and drowned.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A witness reported a lifeless man in the Thièle near Yverdon-les-Bains on Thursday morning.

After initial investigations, the police are assuming an accident following a fall from a boat.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances. Show more

On Thursday morning, a lifeless man was discovered in the water of the Thièle in Yverdon-les-Bains. According to the Vaud authorities, the emergency number 117 received a tip-off from a witness at around 9.36 am. The witness had seen a man floating in the river near his boat.

Gendarmerie forces, divers from the maritime brigade and patrols from the North Vaud police were then deployed. Specialists from the forensic police were also deployed.

According to the initial findings of the investigators, there are currently many indications of an accident. The man probably fell into the water after falling from the deck of his boat and drowned. Further investigations are underway.

The responsible public prosecutor's office has been informed and has opened a criminal investigation. This is intended to clarify exactly how the incident occurred.

No further information was initially available.