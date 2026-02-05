On Thursday morning, a lifeless man was discovered in the water of the Thièle in Yverdon-les-Bains. According to the Vaud authorities, the emergency number 117 received a tip-off from a witness at around 9.36 am. The witness had seen a man floating in the river near his boat.
Gendarmerie forces, divers from the maritime brigade and patrols from the North Vaud police were then deployed. Specialists from the forensic police were also deployed.
According to the initial findings of the investigators, there are currently many indications of an accident. The man probably fell into the water after falling from the deck of his boat and drowned. Further investigations are underway.
The responsible public prosecutor's office has been informed and has opened a criminal investigation. This is intended to clarify exactly how the incident occurred.