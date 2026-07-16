Last Saturday, a body—without a head, hands, or feet—was discovered in a rapeseed field in Büren, SO. The identity of the deceased is unclear, as are the circumstances under which the body ended up there. The district attorney’s office is investigating this unusual death.

As of today, the Solothurn Cantonal Police has not issued any statement regarding the death in Büren.

Here's what it's all about A body without a head or hands was found in a rapeseed field in Büren, SO. The identity of the deceased is still unknown.

The district attorney's office confirmed the discovery and is investigating the circumstances of the death. There is currently no indication of third-party involvement.

In the village, the incident has sparked speculation and confusion because the authorities had not yet publicly announced the discovery of the body. Summary created with

It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that people began talking about a gruesome discovery in Büren, Canton of Solothurn. A body is said to have been found last Saturday morning—without a head, hands, or feet. It is currently unclear who the deceased is and how the body ended up in the rapeseed field.

"The body was found by a farm worker in a rapeseed field," a farmer told “20 Minuten”. Villagers suspect the remains may be those of a woman. A woman who grew up in Büren has been missing for several months.

No police report

The discovery led to a major police operation. The Solothurn cantonal police referred media inquiries to the district attorney’s office. According to “20 Minuten,” residents in the village are puzzled that no official statement has been released so far. “It’s strange that there hasn’t been a police report on this yet,” said a local resident. “The discovery of a body should be reported somewhere.”

The district attorney's office confirmed that an operation was launched following the discovery of a body in Büren. In addition to the cantonal police, staff from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the district attorney's office were also involved in the operation.

Unusual Death

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of the death. According to the district attorney’s office, in such unusual cases of death, it must be determined whether there is any evidence of criminal involvement by a third party, the online portal reports. “The relevant investigations are still ongoing, although as of today, external involvement in the deceased person’s death is not the primary focus.”

The authorities are not currently providing any further details regarding the identity of the deceased or the ongoing investigation.