On Monday afternoon, police in Escholzmatt, Lucerne, found a 37-year-old woman dead and a 35-year-old man seriously injured. Investigators are currently treating the case as a homicide.

On Monday afternoon, police found a dead woman and a seriously injured man in Escholzmatt, Lucerne. Investigators are currently treating the case as a homicide, as the police announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the report, the two individuals were discovered shortly after 2 p.m. in the Ballenbach stream in the Schwandacher area. The deceased woman was 37 years old, and the injured man was 35. He was flown to a hospital by rescue helicopter.

Based on the current status of the investigation, law enforcement authorities consider the man a suspect. The presumption of innocence applies.

The exact circumstances of the alleged homicide, as well as the cause of the man’s injuries, remain unclear and are the subject of an ongoing investigation. The investigation is being conducted by the Sursee Public Prosecutor’s Office.