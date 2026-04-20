18.05 hrs

Fortunately, Tele Züri has had the whole afternoon to ask lots of experts and non-experts how long it will take for the Böögg's head to explode. Here is an (incomplete) overview:

- Armon Orlik, wrestling king: 20 minutes

- Felix H. Boller, President of the Central Committee of Zurich's Guilds: 21 minutes

- Beatrice Egli, pop singer: 16 minutes, 30 seconds

- Mark Streit, former ice hockey player: 7 minutes

- Raphael Golta, likely future Mayor of Zurich: 15 minutes, 18 seconds

- Nico Santos, German musician: 16 minutes, 14 seconds

- Luki Meier, Böögg builder: 16 minutes, 22 seconds

By the way, we asked another AI: according to Google Gemini, it takes 14 minutes and 42 seconds to chase the Böög's head off.