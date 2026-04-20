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Zurich Sechseläuten in the ticker Böögg explodes after 12 minutes and 48 seconds - summer will be beautiful

Noemi Hüsser

20.4.2026

The Böögg was fully alight after just 10 minutes. Two minutes later, the head exploded.
The Böögg was fully alight after just 10 minutes. Two minutes later, the head exploded.
Keystone

Sechseläuten takes place in Zurich on Monday. The Böögg exploded after just over 12 minutes and promises a good summer. blue News is ticking live.

20.04.2026, 17:05

20.04.2026, 18:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Monday, April 20, the Sechseläuten will take place in Zurich.
  • The Böögg will be burnt at 6.00 pm. The faster its head explodes, the better the summer will be.
  • It took 12 minutes and 48 seconds for the Böögg's head to explode - according to the Böögg forecast, it should be a beautiful summer.
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  • 18.28 hrs

    The pyre continues to burn

    Even though the Böögg has already exploded, the pyre continues to burn. At the same time, guild members ride around it on horseback. The tradition is criticized every year: The horses are exposed to a lot of noise and stress. In 2017, a study by the University of Zurich showed that although they have an increased heart rate during the procession, the overall stress level is moderate and reasonable for the horses.

  • 18.17 hrs

    Böögg forecast is not really reliable

    The Böögg has predicted: It's going to be a beautiful summer. But is this forecast reliable? Short answer: No. Long answer: "The statistical analysis shows no demonstrable correlation between the burning time of the Böögg and the summer temperature on the Swiss Plateau. Or to put it another way: the Böögg's predictive quality cannot be proven." So writes Meteo Switzerland. Rather, the burning time depends on the structure of the pyre, the humidity of the wood used, the weather on the day of the Sechseläuten and the amount of accelerant used.

  • 18.13 hrs

    12 minutes and 48 seconds

    The summer will be beautiful. After 12 minutes and 48 seconds, the Böögg has blown its head off.

  • 6.12 pm

    Now the whole Böögg is on fire

    The Böögg is completely ablaze. It probably won't be long before it blows its head off.

    The whole Böögg is on fire.
    The whole Böögg is on fire.
    Screenshot Keystone
  • 6.11 pm

    First explosions

    After 10 minutes, the first explosions can be heard: The Böög also has explosive devices built into its body. But it all depends on when the explosives in its head detonate.

  • 18.05 hrs

    These are the guests' tips

    Fortunately, Tele Züri has had the whole afternoon to ask lots of experts and non-experts how long it will take for the Böögg's head to explode. Here is an (incomplete) overview:

    - Armon Orlik, wrestling king: 20 minutes
    - Felix H. Boller, President of the Central Committee of Zurich's Guilds: 21 minutes
    - Beatrice Egli, pop singer: 16 minutes, 30 seconds
    - Mark Streit, former ice hockey player: 7 minutes
    - Raphael Golta, likely future Mayor of Zurich: 15 minutes, 18 seconds
    - Nico Santos, German musician: 16 minutes, 14 seconds
    - Luki Meier, Böögg builder: 16 minutes, 22 seconds

    By the way, we asked another AI: according to Google Gemini, it takes 14 minutes and 42 seconds to chase the Böög's head off.

  • 6.00 pm

    The pyre is burning

    The pyre on which the Böögg is burning. Last chance for you to give a tip on how long it will take for the Böögg's head to explode. Last year it took 26 minutes and 30 seconds, in 2024 31 minutes and 28 seconds. And in 2023 it took 57 minutes, longer than ever before. The fastest were 1968 and 1971: the Böögg's head exploded after just 5 minutes.

    The pyre is burning, the Böögg is covered in smoke.
    The pyre is burning, the Böögg is covered in smoke.
    Screenshot Keystone
  • 5.45 pm

    Soon it starts

    At 6 pm, the pyre on which the Böögg is placed is lit. For all those who forget every year, it goes like this: the faster the Böögg's head explodes, the better the summer will be.

  • 17:17

    Graubünden's appearance as guest canton costs 500,000 francs

    The guest canton at this year's Sechseläuten is the canton of Graubünden. The motto: "genuinely patgific." "Patgific" comes from the Rhaeto-Romanic language and means something like peaceful, cozy, relaxed.

    The Böögg with the fly of the host canton of Graubünden.
    The Böögg with the fly of the host canton of Graubünden.
    Keystone

    The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported at the beginning of the week that an appearance as a guest canton at Sechseläuten costs the respective canton around 500,000 francs. The money finances, among other things, a four-day exhibition at the Lindenhof, various activities and its own delegation at the parade.

  • 5.05 pm

    Here the police escort the Böögg through the city

    The Böögg traditionally makes its way to Sechseläutenplatz with the children's procession on the Sunday before Sechseläuten. But to get to the parade at all, the police escort him from the Böögg builder's studio through the city. You can see what this looks like in the video.

    The exact location of the Böögg maker's workshop has been a secret since 2006. Back then, the Böögg was stolen by a left-wing group - it reappeared on May 1st.

  • 5.00 pm

    Welcome to the Sechseläuten ticker

    The traditional Sechseläuten festival is taking place in Zurich today. At 6 pm, the Böögg will be burned on Sechseläutenplatz. blue News tickers live.

    • Show more

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