The police are in action. Kapo Wallis

On Thursday afternoon there was a bomb threat at the same school in Sierre VS as last Friday. The building is currently being searched.

Sven Ziegler

Following information about a bomb alert at OS Goubing in Sierre, it was decided to evacuate the building and cordon off the surrounding area, writes the Valais cantonal police. Specialists from the emergency services are currently searching the area.

The building of an orientation school in Sierre VS was evacuated last Friday morning following a bomb threat. In the afternoon, the police gave the all-clear: it was a false alarm. The police arrested the 14-year-old suspected perpetrator.