Former employees of a St. Gallen solar company are making serious accusations against their ex-boss. Symbolbild: Keystone

The boss of a St. Gallen solar company is using the income for his luxurious lifestyle while his employees wait for their wages. The case has long been a matter for the courts.

No time? blue News summarizes for you He failed to pay wages, withheld social security payments and lived a life of luxury.

These are the accusations made by former employees of a St. Gallen solar company against the owner.

Some cases have already been heard by the arbitration board. Show more

The managing director of the photovoltaic company Viva Solar in Rebstein SG is alleged to have failed to pay his employees' wages and instead led a life of luxury. The employees, mainly fitters, are struggling with financial difficulties, while their boss is able to afford expensive watches, cars and travel, reports Blick.

"I don't know how I'm going to pay for my apartment, my health insurance, my food," one employee is quoted as saying. Since Viva Solar was founded in June 2023, the owner has caused financial hardship for numerous employees. For example, Robert Godlewski, who started as a fitter in September 2024, had to report to the social welfare office after five weeks without pay.

Gabriel L., one of the first employees, also reported working a lot of overtime: "My boss threatened to fire me if I didn't finish a construction site," he told Blick. After an accident, he was dismissed without notice. The boss then made wage deductions, even though Gabriel L. had already paid for the costs incurred in the accident.

1.3 million francs in debt

The former business assistant Sofija V. also reported chaotic conditions, a lack of bookkeeping and a mountain of debt of over 1.3 million francs. The owner is also alleged to have withheld social security contributions.

Despite the financial misery, he shows off his luxury goods. For example, he allegedly owned Rolex watches and a Lamborghini and sent photos of his weekend trips.

The former employees have now taken legal action. Some cases have already been heard by the arbitration board. In at least one case, the boss had to retroactively pay an ex-employee for overtime worked.

Some of the allegations against Ivan H. could also be relevant under criminal law: for example, withholding social security contributions or falsifying the debt collection register extract. The presumption of innocence applies.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.