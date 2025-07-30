An accident occurred on the Sittlisalp in the canton of Uri on Wednesday morning: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was injured in a traffic accident and had to be flown to hospital by Rega helicopter.
According to the cantonal police of Uri, the accident occurred shortly after 9 am. According to initial findings, the collision with the toddler occurred when a car with Uri license plates pulled out of its parking space. The exact circumstances are still unclear and are the subject of an ongoing investigation.
In addition to Rega, emergency services from the Uri cantonal police were also deployed at the scene. The police did not provide any further information about the injured child's state of health.