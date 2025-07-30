The Uri cantonal police are on duty. Polizei Uri

In Unterschächen UR, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was injured in a road accident. Rega flew the child to hospital on Wednesday morning. The police are investigating the exact course of events.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small child was hit by a car on the Sittlisalp on Wednesday morning.

After first aid, the boy was flown to hospital by Rega.

The Uri cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. Show more

An accident occurred on the Sittlisalp in the canton of Uri on Wednesday morning: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was injured in a traffic accident and had to be flown to hospital by Rega helicopter.

According to the cantonal police of Uri, the accident occurred shortly after 9 am. According to initial findings, the collision with the toddler occurred when a car with Uri license plates pulled out of its parking space. The exact circumstances are still unclear and are the subject of an ongoing investigation.

In addition to Rega, emergency services from the Uri cantonal police were also deployed at the scene. The police did not provide any further information about the injured child's state of health.