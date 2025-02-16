The indoor swimming pool in Davos GR Kapo GR

A motionless boy is discovered in the swimming pool in Davos GR on Saturday. He is in a critical condition.

Sven Ziegler

An accident occurred in Davos GR on Saturday afternoon in which a 12-year-old boy had to be taken for medical treatment.

The accident victim and his colleague were having fun in the indoor swimming pool in Davos. Suddenly, the colleague noticed that the boy was lying motionless on the bottom of the pool, according to the Graubünden cantonal police.

Help was called immediately and the lifeguard immediately rescued the boy and began to resuscitate him. The casualty was taken by ambulance to Davos Hospital in a critical condition and from there by Rega to the cantonal hospital in Chur. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating how the accident occurred.