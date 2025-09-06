The St. Gallen city police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the accident. Symbolbild: Stadtpolizei St. Gallen

On Friday evening, there was a suspected collision between a car driver and a child in St. Gallen. The 4-year-old suffered moderate injuries.

Dominik Müller

On Friday evening at 5.30 p.m., an 85-year-old man was driving his car on Solitüdenstrasse in the city of St. Gallen and intended to turn left onto a house square. In doing so, he presumably collided with a 4-year-old boy, according to the St. Gallen city police.

The boy sustained moderate injuries and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear and are being investigated by the police.

The St. Gallen city police are asking anyone who can provide information about the accident to come forward.