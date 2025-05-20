On Monday, the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police were called out to Hundwil following an accident. Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

A serious traffic accident occurred in Hundwil AR early on Monday evening. A child was hit by a tractor on the road. The boy had to be taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dominik Müller

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, a 59-year-old man was driving down Urnäscherstrasse towards Hundwil AR with his tractor and a loaded loader wagon. Shortly before the church, a 4-year-old boy suddenly ran onto the road from the right, the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police wrote in a statement.

The tractor driver immediately applied the brakes and steered his vehicle to the left, but was unable to prevent the accident. The 4-year-old was hit by the vehicle combination, fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries.

The child was resuscitated and medically treated by first aiders and then by the emergency services. After initial treatment on site, the boy was flown to hospital by air ambulance.