A six-year-old boy unintentionally started a parked car in Teufen AR. Kapo AR

A brief unsupervised moment led to an accident in Teufen AR: A six-year-old boy set a car in motion - the car rolled down an embankment and crashed into a house wall.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A six-year-old boy unintentionally started a parked car in Teufen AR.

The car broke through a fence, rolled down an embankment and crashed into a house wall.

Nobody was injured, but the property damage amounted to several thousand francs. Show more

An unusual accident occurred in Teufen in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden early on Thursday evening. According to the cantonal police, a parked car was set in motion by a six-year-old boy and then collided with a house wall.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 41-year-old woman and her son got into the vehicle. While the woman sat in the driver's seat, the boy was in the back seat. In an unsupervised moment, he turned the vehicle key to switch on the ignition.

The key was turned so far that the manually operated car started and drove forward with a jerk. The car then broke through a wooden fence, rolled around five meters down an embankment and finally crashed into a house wall.

Both the woman and the child were uninjured. However, property damage amounting to several thousand francs was caused to the vehicle and the surrounding area. The car was no longer drivable after the incident and had to be towed away.