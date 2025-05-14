The boy was hit by this car. Kapo SZ

On Wednesday, a boy was hit by a car while crossing a road in Ried near Muotathal and suffered life-threatening injuries. A few hours later, the 7-year-old died in a hospital outside the canton.

Sven Ziegler

At 11.30 a.m., the Schwyz Cantonal Police Operations Centre received a report that a boy had been hit and injured by a car while crossing the main road in the Mühlestuden area of Ried. After receiving initial medical treatment from Rega and the ambulance service, the child was flown to a clinic outside the canton with life-threatening injuries. The boy died there in the course of the afternoon.

The 76-year-old driver was taken to hospital for a check-up. His 72-year-old passenger was uninjured.

The main road had to be closed in both directions in the area of the accident for several hours. The Muotathal fire department set up a detour. The Care Team of the Canton of Schwyz was deployed to look after the relatives and third parties present.

The Schwyz cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz have begun investigating the cause of the accident. Anyone who can provide information about the circumstances of the accident is asked to contact the Schwyz cantonal police on 041 829 19 19.