On Sunday afternoon, a seven-year-old boy was pulled unconscious from a pool in the Glattbrugg indoor swimming pool. First aiders and rescue workers were able to stabilize the child. The police are now investigating the cause of the swimming accident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A seven-year-old boy was pulled unconscious from a pool in the Glattbrugg indoor swimming pool.

First aiders and rescue workers were able to stabilize the child and take him to hospital.

The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

A serious swimming accident occurred in the indoor swimming pool in Glattbrugg on Sunday afternoon. A seven-year-old boy was rescued unconscious from a pool at around 5.10 pm.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, the Zurich Protection & Rescue Operations Center received a report that a child had been pulled out of the water and was no longer breathing.

First aiders intervene immediately

Even before the emergency services arrived, first aiders present immediately initiated life-saving measures. A short time later, an ambulance team from Bülach Hospital took over medical care.

Thanks to the rapid intervention, the boy was stabilized. He was then taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police investigate cause

It is still unclear how the swimming accident occurred. The Zurich cantonal police have started an investigation together with the public prosecutor's office.

The exact circumstances of the accident and the cause are now being investigated.

In addition to the Zurich cantonal police, a patrol from the Kloten municipal police, a responsible public prosecutor and members of the Zurich cantonal police care team were also deployed at the scene.

The care team looked after first aiders and other bathers who had witnessed the incident.