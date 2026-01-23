At the age of three, Wyatt Biggs took apart a robot vacuum cleaner. That marked the beginning of an unusual collecting career. The eight-year-old now owns more than 50 devices.

50 robot vacuums in the room Boy (8) Becomes an Internet Star Thanks to an Unusual Hobby

Why there is no third-place play-off at the European Championships

What research at Cern has to do with your everyday life

Mysterious drones over Switzerland—but the biggest threat is something else

Here's what it's all about Wyatt, an eight-year-old from Florida, has been fascinated by robot vacuums since he was three.

Today, his family owns more than 50 devices, which he repairs, tests, and compares with one another.

Videos about his hobby went viral and led to a YouTube channel, a store, and a children's book. Summary created with

Other kids are interested in dinosaurs, cars, or space. Wyatt Biggs from Florida, on the other hand, has a completely different passion: robot vacuums.

The 8-year-old and his family now own more than 50 devices. He repairs broken models, tests their functions, and sometimes has them all drive around the house at the same time for his videos.

It all started when Wyatt was three years old. Shortly after his younger brother was born, he apparently found comfort in the family’s robot vacuum. According to his mother, the device became a sort of “security blanket” for the boy.

At age three, he took apart his first robot

From an early age, Wyatt didn't want to just watch the robot vacuum clean its way through the house. He wanted to understand how the device worked.

One day, he grabbed a screwdriver and completely took the robot apart. Then he put it back together. According to his mother, the device still works to this day.

Over time, word got around about Wyatt's unusual hobby. Friends, neighbors, and other families brought him old or broken robot vacuums. He repaired some and returned them, while others he was allowed to keep. That's how his collection grew to more than 50 units.

The family is introducing a "Roomba Hour"

Wyatt would love to let his robots run all day long. Because the noise from all the devices was increasingly bothering the family, they instituted a set “Roomba hour.”

During this time, Wyatt was able to test the devices, take them apart, and use them for small experiments. This eventually led to the creation of the YouTube channel “Wyatt’s World of Roombas.”

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The videos show repairs, comparisons, and tests of various models. Particularly popular are clips in which dozens of robot vacuums navigate a room at the same time. Such videos have garnered millions of views across various platforms.

A hobby turns into a small business

As interest grew, companies began reaching out to the family. Wyatt started testing robot vacuums in videos.

His mother also opened an online store selling T-shirts, backpacks, and other products featuring robot vacuum designs. The idea came about because Wyatt wanted a backpack like that for school but couldn't find one.

According to the family, the shop made a profit of $1,800—equivalent to about 1,400 Swiss francs—in its best month to date.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The family has even published a children's book. It's titled "Robbie the Robot Vacuum and His Big Adventure" and tells the story of an adventurous robot vacuum.

Wyatt and his younger brother helped design the characters. A stuffed animal was also created to go with them.

Wyatt dreams of a future with robots

Wyatt is now attending a robotics club and is getting into programming. According to his mother, he wants to work with robots and 3D printers when he grows up.

His favorite model right now is a Roborock Saros Z70. The device has a small robotic arm that allows it to pick up objects.

The collection has now come to dominate the entire family home. Where an open and beautifully decorated space was originally planned, numerous robot vacuums now line the walls.

The family has come to terms with it. His mother told “People" that this phase probably won’t last forever. For now, though, it’s simply part of the family’s life.