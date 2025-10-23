The attack took place near Sternenplatz. Screenshot Google Maps

A primary school pupil from Dottikon AG was brutally attacked on the bus on the way home and briefly lost consciousness. The mother filed a complaint and resistance against increasing violence among children is forming in the village.

A serious incident of violence shook the Maiengrün elementary school in Dottikon AG: a fourth-grader was attacked and repeatedly beaten by another child on a school bus on Monday afternoon. According to the mother, who spoke to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, her son suffered blows to the head and stomach and briefly lost consciousness.

The boy was taken to hospital and had to stay overnight for observation with suspected concussion. "He was lucky - the examinations showed no internal injuries," said the mother. On Tuesday, the alleged perpetrator and his parents apologized in person.

But the family is not satisfied with that. After videos of the beating went viral, the mother filed a criminal complaint with the police on Wednesday. "When I saw the footage, I realized that a simple apology wasn't enough," she explained.

Petition against violence in the school environment

She is supported by a friend who has launched a petition against violence among children - both online and in the village. Over 120 people signed the petition on the very first evening. They are calling for more supervision on school buses, clear consequences for repeated assaults and safe routes for all children.

"Such incidents must never be part of everyday school life," the petition text reads. The mother reports that she has received "a lot of encouragement and numerous reactions" from other parents. Her son is now feeling better and wants to go back to school soon.

School speaks of "shocking incident"

The school board and school management reacted immediately. "We are extremely sorry about this terrible incident and are relieved that the child is doing better," said Dottikon local councillor Benjamin Meier, who sits on the school board, to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper They immediately held talks with everyone involved and informed the parents.

Principal Sonja Bachmann was also concerned. She confirmed that the school management and school social workers had intervened as soon as the incident became known. Violence prevention has been an issue for some time, and the school has been in contact with Postbus AG and the parents in order to improve behavior on the buses.

The case will be officially discussed at the next board meeting next Monday.