Lea Oetiker

In Wolhusen LU, a 7-year-old boy was hit and run over by a car on Entlebucherstrasse shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, according to a statement from the Lucerne cantonal police.

The boy had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter with undetermined injuries.

The cause of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, the cantonal police said in the statement.

Lucerne police are therefore asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the police on 041 248 81 17.