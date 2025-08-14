The Mélèzes swimming pool in La Chaux-de-Fonds, where a fatal accident occurred on Tuesday (archive photo) Keystone

Following the fatal swimming accident in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the police have questioned the eight-year-old boy who jumped onto a swimmer. According to the public prosecutor's office, the child will not be brought to trial.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The child's family contacted the police after a public appeal for witnesses.

Public prosecutor Feuz sees no fault in the lifeguards - the rescue was immediate.

The 67-year-old swimmer died of his injuries at the scene of the accident. Show more

One day after the fatal accident at Les Mélèzes swimming pool in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE, the boy who jumped onto a man has been identified. The eight-year-old Swiss boy was questioned by the police. He will not be brought before the juvenile criminal court.

"Following the appeal for witnesses, the child's family contacted the police," public prosecutor Nicolas Feuz told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday. He was confirming a report in the newspaper "Le Temps".

He emphasized that the work of the lifeguards gave no cause for criticism at the current stage of the investigation. Their intervention in the accident was swift.

According to the city of La Chaux-de-Fonds, the lifeguards were fully staffed at the time of the accident. The person responsible for monitoring the diving board alerted her colleagues by radio immediately after the accident and jumped into the pool to help the victim. Tuesday was not a very busy day for visitors.

The boy landed on a swimmer living in the region on Tuesday after jumping from the five-meter diving board. The 67-year-old died at the scene of the accident as a result of his serious injuries.