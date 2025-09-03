Kantonspolizei Graubünden

There was an accident in Trimmis GR on Tuesday lunchtime. An 8-year-old boy was injured.

Lea Oetiker

There was a collision between a car and a child on a scooter in Trimmis GR on Tuesday lunchtime. The 8-year-old was injured and taken to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.

The accident occurred at around 12.15 p.m. on Alt Strass. According to the Graubünden cantonal police, the boy entered the road on his scooter at the same time as a 39-year-old female driver was traveling in the direction of Strässli. This resulted in a collision.

The driver of the car and the child's parents provided first aid until the emergency services arrived. The boy was then treated by an emergency doctor and taken to hospital by the Chur ambulance service.

The Graubünden cantonal police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.