A visitor accuses a restaurant in Hergiswil NW of ripping him off because of high prices for bratwurst and cola. The landlady defends herself against the accusations.

Dominik Müller

A guest has described his visit to the "Rösslibar am See" restaurant in Hergiswil NW as an "absolute rip-off". The bone of contention: the man had to pay 22.50 francs for a veal sausage with bread and a Coke. Too much, he thinks, and shares his frustration in a post on Facebook. He also criticized the self-service and the unfriendly staff.

The landlady of the restaurant rejects the accusations. The menu made it clear that the meal was offered with a side dish, she told the newspaper "tz". She had checked the incident via video surveillance and emphasized: "I watched it several times and clearly heard my employee point out to the customer that the desired menu is possible with a side dish."

Other restaurants also criticized

Although the customer had insisted on a side dish such as chips or salad, he was only served bread and mustard with his bratwurst. The price still remained at 17.50 francs. The alleged rip-off could therefore be based on a misunderstanding between the guest and the staff.

Other restaurants in Switzerland have also been criticized. For example, one restaurant charged 10 francs for a second spoonful.

More and more restaurants are also charging hefty fees for no-shows. Anyone who makes a reservation but doesn't show up has to pay. Some restaurants require a credit card guarantee to protect against financial losses. This can quickly result in a fine of up to 750 francs per table for no-shows.