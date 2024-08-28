A guest has described his visit to the "Rösslibar am See" restaurant in Hergiswil NW as an "absolute rip-off". The bone of contention: the man had to pay 22.50 francs for a veal sausage with bread and a Coke. Too much, he thinks, and shares his frustration in a post on Facebook. He also criticized the self-service and the unfriendly staff.
The landlady of the restaurant rejects the accusations. The menu made it clear that the meal was offered with a side dish, she told the newspaper "tz". She had checked the incident via video surveillance and emphasized: "I watched it several times and clearly heard my employee point out to the customer that the desired menu is possible with a side dish."
Other restaurants also criticized
Although the customer had insisted on a side dish such as chips or salad, he was only served bread and mustard with his bratwurst. The price still remained at 17.50 francs. The alleged rip-off could therefore be based on a misunderstanding between the guest and the staff.
More and more restaurants are also charging hefty fees for no-shows. Anyone who makes a reservation but doesn't show up has to pay. Some restaurants require a credit card guarantee to protect against financial losses. This can quickly result in a fine of up to 750 francs per table for no-shows.