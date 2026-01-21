Although the Egelsee is barely bigger than a pond, it is the largest natural lake located entirely in the canton of Aargau. Wikipedia/Marc Mettmenstetter

Despite clear rules, visitors repeatedly show a lack of consideration: Lake Egelsee in the canton of Aargau is a stress test for people and nature.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lake Egelsee near Bergdietikon AG is becoming increasingly popular as an excursion destination.

This is leading to an increasing number of breaches of the rules in the nature reserve.

The municipality is responding with increased monitoring by security services. Show more

Lake Egelsee above Bergdietikon AG is a popular excursion destination. And it is becoming increasingly popular - with consequences for the protected area.

Despite clear signs, many visitors disregard the rules, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. Ruedi Vogel, nature conservation and fisheries warden, had to be called out 141 times in 2025, as the new annual report shows. The "Limmattaler Zeitung" reported that there were as many as 225 checks in the previous year. Vogel's conclusion in the annual report is clear: "Some people lack respect for our beautiful nature reserve."

He repeatedly points out that you must stay on the paths, that dogs must be kept on a lead all year round and that fires are only permitted in official places. Swimming is permitted, "but not with a buoyancy aid, rubber boat or air mattress", Vogel notes.

Numerous breaches of the rules

A large part of his work consists of tidying up and cleaning - especially in summer around the municipality's new toilet. There are also rule violations: cars and mopeds despite a driving ban, an attempt to release ornamental fish or even a photo shoot with a nude model on a jetty.

On busy summer weekends, Vogel is now supported by two Securitas employees, writes the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. "People are out and about on foot, by bike or e-bike. Mutual consideration is required," Bergdietik mayor Ralf Dörig is quoted as saying.

The parking situation is putting additional pressure. Parking spaces in the Kindhausen part of the village will be lost until at least 2028 due to renovation work.