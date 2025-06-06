Brian Keller has been sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison for assault. sda

A public dispute between two ex-prisoners escalates into violence: Brian Keller is said to have brutally attacked "Skorp" and incited violence. On Friday, he is sentenced to 45 months' imprisonment.

Samuel Walder

The public prosecutor's office accuses Keller of attempted grievous bodily harm, based on video recordings and a call for violence via Tiktok.

Keller's lawyer speaks of an act of affray and staged language, points to progress in his rehabilitation and demands a conditional prison sentence.

Brian Keller is found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm and has to spend 45 months in prison. Show more

The case makes headlines, creates tension and heated debates. After just one and a half years in freedom, Brian Keller is facing another charge. He has to answer to the district court in Zurich for attempted grievous bodily harm. But only in the figurative sense.

Brian Keller did not appear in court on Friday morning. He has been suspended from attending at his own request. He had already told the authorities everything about the case and did not want to tell them everything again. The accusation: Keller allegedly attacked the ex-convict and Tiktoker "Skorp" from behind and punched him six times in the head with full force.

Escalation from the net

According to the public prosecutor, what began as a publicly staged argument between two ex-prisoners escalated into brute force. In his plea in court, the public prosecutor said that Keller had continued to beat "Skorp" when he was already lying defenceless on the floor. The scenes were captured on a surveillance camera.

"When a trained boxer like Brian Keller strikes, the risk of life-threatening injuries is much higher," said the prosecutor. The attack was insidious, the aim: to beat up "Skorp".

The digital call for violence

Keller also caused a stir on Tiktok. In a livestream, he called on his more than 10,000 followers: "Attack him, hurt him, do him violence. I urge you to do so." For law enforcement, a clear call to commit a crime.

"Skorp's" lawyer painted a bleak picture: the attack was the escalation of a targeted threat campaign. Her client is still suffering from the psychological and physical consequences to this day - including a scar under his eye.

The defense demands a conditional prison sentence

The prosecutor criticized the fact that Keller was not in court on Friday: "I think it's a shame that Brian Keller didn't appear today." He obviously had to be "protected from himself". She is demanding a prison sentence of 4 years and 4 months.

The defense presents the case quite differently. Keller's statements and videos were more of a show, not real threats. The defense lawyer emphasized: "My client is not a mafia godfather who offers bounties." Keller was a product of prison culture - socialized there, with a way of speaking that should not be taken literally.

The lawyer pleaded for a conditional prison sentence. Brian Keller had defended himself in the heat of the moment after "Skorp" had visited him in private - armed with a knife and pepper spray. "Should we really destroy his progress by imprisoning him again?" asked the defense lawyer, referring to positive expert opinions and therapy reports. Keller trains every day and has a clear goal in mind with boxing.

3 years and 9 months in prison for Brian

The verdict followed on Friday afternoon. Brian Keller was found guilty - of attempted grievous bodily harm. He is sentenced to 45 months in prison. That is three years and nine months. He also has to pay "Skorp" 3,000 francs in compensation.

The reasoning: he had lashed out considerably when he hit "Skorp". It is not clear whether this was a show or a representation on social media. Although the injuries to "Skorp" constitute simple bodily harm, Keller struck him massively in the head and despite the fact that "Skorp" was lying on the ground, Keller continued to hit him.

Brian Keller is currently still at large. However, he must comply with court orders regarding therapy.