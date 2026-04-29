Brian Keller is once again in custody. The Zurich public prosecutor's office is investigating threats and coercion. (archive picture) Keystone

What was once Switzerland's most famous prisoner is back behind bars: Brian Keller from Zurich is on remand.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brian Keller is currently in custody on suspicion of threatening and coercion.

Keller was only sentenced to several years in prison in summer 2025 - the case is still pending at the High Court.

Keller has been at large since November 2023. Show more

The Zurich public prosecutor's office is conducting proceedings against Brian Keller for threats and coercion, a spokesperson told Keystone-SDA on Wednesday. He was confirming a report by "Blick".

On April 25, the compulsory measures court remanded Keller in custody at the request of the public prosecutor's office, the spokesperson continued. He emphasized that there was no investigation into offences against life and limb, i.e. no new violent offences.

The Tiktoker and boxer last stood trial in summer 2025. The Zurich District Court sentenced the 30-year-old to three years and nine months in prison. Among other things, he had attacked and knocked down an opponent. This and other proceedings are still pending before the High Court.

Young career as a boxer

Keller was only released from prison in November 2023. Since then, he has repeatedly hit the headlines for feuds on Tiktok and Instagram. The once most famous inmate in Switzerland, who wants to become a professional boxer, called it "trash talk". That's just part of boxing. Until he brutally knocked out his opponent "Skorp".

Keller has only had a few fights as a boxer so far. Most recently, the municipality of Volketswil ZH prevented a "Fight Night" with him - due to safety concerns.

The 30-year-old has been in prison since the age of 20. He was only released at the age of 28. He also spent a long time behind bars in solitary confinement. Keller became known through a documentary by Swiss radio and television SRF about juvenile offenders, at that time still with the nickname "Carlos".