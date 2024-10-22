Switzerland's most famous prisoner celebrates his freedom with a mirror selfie. Instagram/@brian_nr1

After months in custody, Brian Keller, known as the "most famous prisoner in Switzerland", has been free again since Tuesday. But his release is subject to strict conditions.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brian Keller, known as the "most famous prisoner in Switzerland", was released from custody on Tuesday, but under strict conditions.

These conditions include psychological care, a ban on contact with his arch-enemy Skorp808 and restrictions on the use of social media.

Keller is suspected of inciting crime and is involved in several cases of assault. Show more

On Tuesday, Brian Keller, also known as the "most famous inmate in Switzerland", posted a photo on Instagram. On it you can see: Keller in front of a mirror, cell phone in hand, several bottles of perfume underneath, a bed in the background. The question on many people's minds: Has Keller been released from custody?

As the Zurich public prosecutor's office confirmed on request, yes. Keller, who was transferred from Germany to Switzerland at the beginning of September, has been at large again since Tuesday morning - albeit under strict conditions. According to Erich Wenzinger, spokesman for the Zurich public prosecutor's office, this includes psychological therapy, socio-educational support and a ban on contact and socializing with his arch-enemy, the Tiktoker Skorp808. Extensive restrictions on the use of social media were also imposed on him.

Keller has been suspected of publicly inciting crime since January 2024. In May and August, he was also charged with assault and attempted grievous bodily harm. Tiktoker Skorp808, the victim of one of Keller's attacks, is still in custody.