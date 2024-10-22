On Tuesday, Brian Keller, also known as the "most famous inmate in Switzerland", posted a photo on Instagram. On it you can see: Keller in front of a mirror, cell phone in hand, several bottles of perfume underneath, a bed in the background. The question on many people's minds: Has Keller been released from custody?
As the Zurich public prosecutor's office confirmed on request, yes. Keller, who was transferred from Germany to Switzerland at the beginning of September, has been at large again since Tuesday morning - albeit under strict conditions. According to Erich Wenzinger, spokesman for the Zurich public prosecutor's office, this includes psychological therapy, socio-educational support and a ban on contact and socializing with his arch-enemy, the Tiktoker Skorp808. Extensive restrictions on the use of social media were also imposed on him.
Keller has been suspected of publicly inciting crime since January 2024. In May and August, he was also charged with assault and attempted grievous bodily harm. Tiktoker Skorp808, the victim of one of Keller's attacks, is still in custody.