A debris avalanche covers part of the village of Brienz BE. sda

The municipality of Brienz BE has presented its protection concept following the mudslide in August. The Milibach is to be moved out of the village. However, at least one residential building has to make way for this.

The Milibach in Brienz BE is to be relocated away from the village. This is the proposal of the project team that presented the protection concept for the municipality in the Bernese Oberland on Tuesday evening.

The Milibach burst its banks in August following heavy rainfall. Boulders and wood filled the debris collector within a short space of time, whereupon a debris flow devastated parts of the village. The course of the Milibach is now to be shifted to the west below the debris collector.

This measure will restore the protection of the Änderdorf district, said municipal council president Peter Zumbrunn (SVP) to the media. Those affected would therefore be able to renovate their properties and move back in as soon as safety below the debris collector was guaranteed.

"The greatest possible protection"

According to Zumbrunn, the selected option offers "the greatest possible protection for lives, goods, railroads and roads". According to the project team, it also has other advantages. It does not affect the appearance of the village. Änderdorf is home to many listed houses, archaeological sites and schools for wood sculptors and violin makers.

Those responsible were optimistic that the concept would be supported by the population. However, they did not hide the fact that there are also disadvantages.

At least one residential building will have to go

The cemetery adjacent to the Milibach will have to be reduced in size in the western part. It remains to be seen whether graves will have to be removed. Several landowners will also be affected by the relocation of the stream.

The exact width of the future stream corridor has not yet been definitively determined, as was stated at the media conference. What is clear is that at least one residential building would have to make way if the plans are implemented. Farmers would also have to cede agricultural land.

Talks with the landowners are underway, said municipal council president Zumbrunn. How those affected can be compensated is being clarified together with the federal government and canton. Alternative locations for the affected homeowners are also being examined.

Waiting for the reconstruction

It is still unclear when the damaged houses in Änderdorf can be rebuilt. According to those responsible, the debris collector offers good protection against smaller debris flows, but is not sufficient for larger events.

It is currently being clarified what measures can be taken to provide the necessary protection. It should be clear in May 2025 when reconstruction can begin.

The project will keep the municipality busy for many years to come. The work to relocate the stream cannot be started until 2029 at the earliest. Those responsible did not provide any information on the costs of the project. It is still too early for that.

