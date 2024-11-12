The Grisons mountain village of Brienz GR must be evacuated by Sunday. This has been decided by the municipality.

Sven Ziegler

The Grisons mountain village of Brienz GR must be evacuated by Sunday.

The village of Brienz must be evacuated. This was decided by the municipal council on the recommendation of the municipal management team, as the municipality writes in a press release.

All residents must have left the village by 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. The evacuation is expected to last several months.

The early warning service of the municipality of Albula, to which the village of Brienz belongs, has analyzed the hazard situation together with the geology and natural hazards specialist group and other geologists and recommended the precautionary evacuation of Brienz for the coming weekend. It must be assumed that it will not be possible to enter the village for several months.

Ban on entering with immediate effect

The municipal council and municipal management staff would like to give those affected as much time as possible to evacuate and, together with the head of the cantonal management staff, have set the deadline for Sunday at 1 pm. All people and animals must have left the village by then.

For safety reasons, it is forbidden to enter the village with immediate effect. The access roads to Brienz are closed. Only residents and second home residents who are evacuating buildings in Brienz have access.

Fear of rubble dump

Since the second half of September, around 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris have been moving downhill at a rate of 20 to 35 centimetres per day in the scree slope high above Brienz. There is a risk that it will become loose and then slide down towards the village as a rapid stream of debris.

According to geologists and natural hazard experts, it is most likely that the debris will calm down again. However, a flow of debris into the village cannot be ruled out. Such a rock avalanche could reach speeds of 80 or more kilometers per hour. It could partially or completely destroy the village.

Half a million francs in emergency aid

On Tuesday, the canton of Graubünden promised Brienz emergency aid of half a million francs. "In view of the impending evacuation, the government has decided to provide additional emergency aid of 500,000 francs," the press release stated

Among other things, this contribution is intended to help cover uncovered relocation and rental costs. The municipality of Albula will decide on the distribution in coordination with the donations committee.

blue News was still in Brienz on Monday and was able to speak to the residents. At that time, the evacuation had not yet been decided. You can see the impressions from the mountain village in the video.