A 51-year-old Briton was clearly speeding on the Julier Pass on Monday. According to the Graubünden cantonal police, his car was measured at 151 km/h net at Julieralp after 4.30 p.m. - the speed limit at this point is only 80 km/h.
The police stopped the man shortly afterwards in the direction of Silvaplana. His foreign driver's license was revoked. He also had to pay a deposit. According to the cantonal police, the driver will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.
The Julier Pass is one of the most important north-south routes through the Grisons Alps. The road is secured by crash barriers over long stretches and leads through high alpine terrain.