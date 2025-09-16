  1. Residential Customers
Graubünden police stop speeding driver Briton speeds over the Julier Pass at 71 km/h too fast - license revoked

Sven Ziegler

16.9.2025

The driver will now be charged.
The Graubünden cantonal police stopped a 51-year-old driver from Great Britain on the Julier Pass on Monday. He was driving 71 km/h faster than the speed limit.

16.09.2025, 11:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The man was driving at 151 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h on the Julierstrasse.
  • The police confiscated his foreign driver's license and collected a fine.
  • The 51-year-old is now being prosecuted by the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.
Show more

A 51-year-old Briton was clearly speeding on the Julier Pass on Monday. According to the Graubünden cantonal police, his car was measured at 151 km/h net at Julieralp after 4.30 p.m. - the speed limit at this point is only 80 km/h.

The police stopped the man shortly afterwards in the direction of Silvaplana. His foreign driver's license was revoked. He also had to pay a deposit. According to the cantonal police, the driver will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.

The Julier Pass is one of the most important north-south routes through the Grisons Alps. The road is secured by crash barriers over long stretches and leads through high alpine terrain.