The man overtook 47 vehicles in the tunnel. (archive picture) sda

A British motorcyclist has caused dangerous scenes in the Gotthard road tunnel. Despite the ban, he overtook 47 vehicles - he has now been reported as a "road pirate" and is no longer allowed to drive in Switzerland.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 46-year-old British man overtook 47 vehicles, including two trucks, in the Gotthard tunnel.

He was stopped by the cantonal police of Uri and reported to the law as a road pirate.

The man was banned from driving anywhere in Switzerland. Show more

The Ticino cantonal police reported a particularly serious road traffic offense on Monday. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, road users reported a motorcyclist overtaking numerous vehicles in the Gotthard road tunnel despite the general ban on overtaking.

The 46-year-old Briton, who lives in England, was later stopped by the Uri cantonal police in the canton of Uri. An analysis of the tunnel cameras revealed the full extent of the misconduct: the man is said to have carried out a total of 47 overtaking maneuvers inside the tunnel - two against trucks and 45 against cars.

The public prosecutor's office accuses him of gross violation of traffic regulations and driving while unfit to drive. The Ticino police described the man as a "road pirate". In addition to being charged, he was immediately banned from driving anywhere in Switzerland.