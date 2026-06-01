The two Brits were caught on the Furka Pass. (symbolic image) Google Street View

The Valais cantonal police have registered two massive speeding offenses in the Upper Valais. Two British drivers were measured at up to 163 km/h on the Furka road - the speed limit was only 80 km/h.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais police stopped two British drivers in May for massively exceeding the speed limit.

The men were measured at 163 and 146 km/h respectively on a section of road with a speed limit of 80 km/h.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against both of them and they were banned from driving in Switzerland. Show more

In mid-May, the Valais cantonal police pulled two suspected speeders off the road in the Upper Valais. Both drivers were stopped on the Furka road in Niederwald on a stretch of road where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

Shortly before 3.30 p.m., the officers registered a 55-year-old British driver at a speed of 163 km/h. This was twice the speed limit. This was more than twice the speed limit.

Second driver stopped a little later

Another British driver was recorded during the same check. The 62-year-old was driving through the section at 146 km/h and was also massively exceeding the speed limit.

Both men were immediately banned from driving in Switzerland. They also had to pay fines of several thousand francs on the spot.

Proceedings initiated

The two drivers were reported to the Road Traffic and Navigation Department and the public prosecutor's office. They have opened proceedings accordingly.

According to the so-called speeding offense, particularly serious speeding offenders face prison sentences of up to four years. In addition, the driver's license can be revoked for at least two years.

The Valais cantonal police point out that such excessive speeding poses a considerable risk to other road users. Since the beginning of the year, 13 speeding offenses have already been registered in the canton.