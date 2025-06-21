A 24-year-old British man has died after crashing into a rocky outcrop during a wingsuit flight in the canton of Uri. He deviated from the intended course for reasons that are still unclear.

There are repeated fatal accidents when flying with a wingsuit. Now a Briton has died while jumping from Mount Gitschen. (symbolic picture) Bild: sda

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 24-year-old British man has died during a wingsuit flight in the canton of Uri.

The man deviated from the intended course shortly after the jump for reasons that are still unclear.

He crashed into a rock ledge and suffered fatal injuries. Show more

A 24-year-old British man crashed into a rocky outcrop during a wingsuit flight in the canton of Uri on Saturday afternoon and died. The man had previously taken off with two other wingsuit pilots from Mount Gitschen at 2,400 meters above sea level.

During the flight in the direction of Seedorf UR, the Briton deviated from the intended course shortly after take-off for reasons that are still unclear and crashed into the rock at around 2100 meters above sea level. He suffered fatal injuries, as reported by the cantonal police of Uri and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Rega, Swiss Alpine Rescue, specialists from the Alpine Task Force and other emergency services from the Uri cantonal police were deployed. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and the Uri public prosecutor's office were also involved in the further investigations. The criminal investigation is currently being conducted under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Wingsuit flying has similarities with base jumping. Wingsuit flyers catch the free fall after take-off with their special wingsuit. This has fabric between the arms and legs, which is supposed to act like wings. The jumpers usually pull a parachute for landing at the end of the flight.