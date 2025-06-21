A 24-year-old British man crashed into a rocky outcrop during a wingsuit flight in the canton of Uri on Saturday afternoon and died. The man had previously taken off with two other wingsuit pilots from Mount Gitschen at 2,400 meters above sea level.
During the flight in the direction of Seedorf UR, the Briton deviated from the intended course shortly after take-off for reasons that are still unclear and crashed into the rock at around 2100 meters above sea level. He suffered fatal injuries, as reported by the cantonal police of Uri and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
Rega, Swiss Alpine Rescue, specialists from the Alpine Task Force and other emergency services from the Uri cantonal police were deployed. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and the Uri public prosecutor's office were also involved in the further investigations. The criminal investigation is currently being conducted under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
Wingsuit flying has similarities with base jumping. Wingsuit flyers catch the free fall after take-off with their special wingsuit. This has fabric between the arms and legs, which is supposed to act like wings. The jumpers usually pull a parachute for landing at the end of the flight.