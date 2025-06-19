Digital identification should be possible with the E-ID app. sda

All major parties are campaigning for the new E-ID law. The electronic identity should be secure, state-run and voluntary - but there is also criticism.

The electronic identity should be secure, voluntary, free of charge and issued by the state.

Critics warn of a possible "digital compulsion" and see privacy at risk. Show more

For once, there is unity in the Federal Parliament: from the SVP to the Greens, representatives of almost all major parties are united behind the new E-ID Act. At a joint press conference, they called for a Yes vote in the ballot box on September 28. Their promise: The new electronic identity is secure, voluntary and data-efficient - and the state is in control.

Allianz emphasizes that it has learned from the mistakes of the failed 2021 proposal. Data protection concerns often led to a no vote, but this time everything should be different: The new electronic identity will be issued and operated by the federal government itself - making it state-run, secure, voluntary and data-efficient. In other words, it is designed so that as little data as possible is required or passed on.

Confirm age when buying beer with cell phone

The new E-ID is based on the principle of "self-sovereign identity": the data remains on your own smartphone, there are no central government databases. Only information that is absolutely necessary - such as confirmation that someone is over 18 - is passed on. Use is voluntary, free of charge and complements conventional ID cards, which remain valid.

FDP National Councillor Marcel Dobler (SG) provided an example from everyday life - after accidentally entering the wrong building and rushing to the Federal Palace. Today, customers often have to wait at the self-checkout in supermarkets for staff to check their age. With the E-ID, it will be possible in future to prove that you are of legal age simply by using your cell phone.

It is no coincidence that SVP National Councillor Franz Grüter (LU), of all people, was quoted first in the media release. Not everyone in his party supports the law - the Young SVP, for example, supports the referendum. Grüter emphasized that issuing ID cards is a core task of the state. The new solution is therefore a direct response to the 2021 referendum.

"Role model" for cooperation - or risk?

The Greens, Center, SP and GLP also praised the proposal. Gerhard Andrey (GP/FR) called the project a "model for cooperation" between politics, science and society. Central National Councillor Simon Stadler (UR) emphasized the advantages for the rural population: with the E-ID, many administrative procedures could be carried out online - a great benefit for people in remote regions in particular.

What happens if companies request more data than is actually necessary? When asked by blue News, the proponents emphasized that such breaches would not be without consequences: Companies that violate the rules can be excluded from the system. However, the law does not provide for fines. The responsibility therefore also lies with the users - they must consciously decide who they disclose what information to.

But what happens if there are still problems - or if the E-ID even becomes a digital disaster? blue News also wanted clarity on this. Former GLP National Councillor Jörg Mäder made it clear that if the system were to fail, political leaders would have to have the courage to fundamentally rethink it. "Then we have to go over the books," he said. He himself would not allow himself to be banned from speaking out and would work with civil society organizations to demand the necessary corrections.

No camp sees freedom of expression in danger

The No camp warns of "digital coercion". Critics fear that the e-ID could make anonymous participation in debates and votes more difficult. Anonymity, they argue, is an important protection for freedom of expression, especially for people with uncomfortable or oppositional views.

The first attempt to introduce the e-ID failed at the ballot box in March 2021. The bill wanted to leave the issuing of electronic ID cards to private individuals. Last December, Parliament approved the new E-ID Act and stipulated that the federal government would introduce the state-recognized electronic proof of identity.

