Rail traffic between Zurich main station and Winterthur is disrupted due to a damaged overhead line.

Rail traffic between Zurich main station and Winterthur is disrupted due to a damaged overhead line. In addition to various S-Bahn connections, long-distance services are also affected. According to SBB, the disruption will last until at least 2 pm.

The disruption also affects long-distance trains between Zurich main station and St. Gallen, among others, according to the SBB website. In the meantime, a rail replacement service has been set up on the affected section of track between Effretikon ZH and Winterthur.

SBB recommends avoiding the area as far as possible. An initially recommended alternative route via Bülach is now also no longer possible. The route can also no longer be used due to overhead line damage.

According to SBB, an S-Bahn train damaged a contact line. A following freight train then pulled it down.

