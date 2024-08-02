  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Alternative route also blocked Broken overhead line in Zurich disrupts rail traffic

SDA

2.8.2024 - 11:59

Traffic is currently restricted at Winterthur station.
Traffic is currently restricted at Winterthur station.
Archive image: KEYSTONE

Rail traffic between Zurich main station and Winterthur is disrupted due to a damaged overhead line.

2.8.2024 - 11:59

Rail traffic between Zurich main station and Winterthur is disrupted due to a damaged overhead line. In addition to various S-Bahn connections, long-distance services are also affected. According to SBB, the disruption will last until at least 2 pm.

The disruption also affects long-distance trains between Zurich main station and St. Gallen, among others, according to the SBB website. In the meantime, a rail replacement service has been set up on the affected section of track between Effretikon ZH and Winterthur.

SBB recommends avoiding the area as far as possible. An initially recommended alternative route via Bülach is now also no longer possible. The route can also no longer be used due to overhead line damage.

According to SBB, an S-Bahn train damaged a contact line. A following freight train then pulled it down.

SDA

More from the department

OS24/Shooting. Aargau government congratulates Chiara Leone on her Olympic victory

OS24/ShootingAargau government congratulates Chiara Leone on her Olympic victory

Justice. Thurgau High Court deems speed measurement with drone permissible

JusticeThurgau High Court deems speed measurement with drone permissible

Berne. Administrative court rejects appeal against free public transport initiative

BerneAdministrative court rejects appeal against free public transport initiative