Fraud at the self-service checkout can be expensive: A new penalty order and an earlier case show that the label trick is no trivial offense. imago images/Andreas Haas

Cheating at the self-service checkout is a daily occurrence for department stores. That's why Ikea has found a way to detect it. Two brothers wanted to save 800 francs and are now paying twenty times as much.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two brothers scan labels at Ikea for a much lower amount than the goods cost and get caught.

The court imposed heavy fines: they have to pay a total of 16,600 francs, with other offenses contributing to this.

The brothers are not the first to be caught cheating at the Ikea self-service checkout. Show more

Two years ago, a 21-year-old and his brother, who is four years older, wanted to get a supposed bargain at Ikea in Dietlikon. They scanned goods for over 800 brands at a price of 16 francs. The label trick is older than the self-service checkout, but it has gained new impetus there.

However, the furniture giant known for its predatory pricing got wind of the matter, checked on the brothers, discovered the scam and reported them to the police, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. They have since received their punishment.

The receipt from the court: over 16,000 francs

Now came the receipt in the form of a penalty order - and it's quite something. Both were convicted of fraudulent misuse of a data processing system.

The older brother was hit particularly hard: the 25-year-old was already on probation. An earlier fine of "150 daily rates of 50 francs each, totaling 7500 francs" will now be enforced. For the labeling trick at the Ikea checkout, "30 daily sentences of 50 francs each" and "800 francs" in procedural costs will be added. Total: 9800 francs.

The younger brother also gets off anything but lightly. His sentence is aggravated by the fact that he was driving with an expired probationary driving license. His sentence: "50 daily sentences of 120 francs each" plus "800 francs" in legal costs - making a total of 6800 francs. Together, this results in a hefty final bill of 16,600 francs for the Brüer - for a failed attempt at fraud and the hoped-for savings of 800 francs.

Ikea knows the scam

This is not an isolated case. Time and again, customers try to get away with similar tricks - and fail. Two years ago, for example, a 45-year-old man tried to get four mattresses for 89 francs cheaper each. Instead of the regular 356 francs, he only paid 32 francs after using the barcode of a garden cushion with a price of 8 francs.

But he was also caught. His punishment: a conditional fine of "40 daily rates of 110 francs each", i.e. 4,400 francs, plus a "900 franc" fine and "800 francs" in legal costs.

The case shows: Anyone who cheats at the furniture giant risks far more than just a bad purchase - namely a bill that really hurts. It is unknown - and probably deliberately so - what trick Ikea uses to convict the fraudsters at the self-checkout.