Two men allegedly drugged and robbed gay men during massages. (symbolic image) Bild: Marijan Murat/dpa

Two brothers allegedly lured gay men to them for massages, drugged and robbed them. Two of their victims died in the process. The alleged perpetrators are now in custody.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two brothers allegedly made contact with men via the escort service Hunqz, which is aimed at homosexual men, in order to then drug and rob them.

Two of these thefts ended fatally for the respective victims.

The alleged perpetrators have been arrested. Show more

Did two men use the Hunqz escort service to drug and rob gay men and in the process accept the death of two of their victims?

This is the accusation against two brothers from Romania who have allegedly committed these crimes since 2021, mainly in Switzerland. The alleged perpetrators are 42 and 28 years old. Presumption of innocence applies.

Twelve cases in Switzerland

12 of the 18 known cases along these lines are said to have taken place on Swiss soil. The two accused are said to have met their victims via the escort service or dating platform Romeo, where gay men seek massages and sexual services.

During the arranged massage, the victims were allegedly given knock-out drops or similar narcotics.

In the canton of Geneva, watches worth CHF 9,700 were allegedly stolen from a man. Cash and valuables worth 9,000 francs were allegedly stolen from a victim in the canton of Vaud.

Suspects are in custody in Vaud and Germany

There, two of the stuns ended fatally: in September and November 2023, two of the victims did not wake up from the forced stun, according to the allegation. One victim in the canton of Bern woke up from the anaesthetic with chills, panic attacks and calf cramps.

The two suspected brothers have been arrested outside Switzerland. The 42-year-old suspect is in custody in Vaud, while his 14-year-old younger brother is in custody in Germany, where he is alleged to have committed crimes involving a similar scam.

The case is being investigated on suspicion of intentional homicide, endangering life, sexual assault, violation of the Narcotics Act and robbery.