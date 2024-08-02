Did two men use the Hunqz escort service to drug and rob gay men and in the process accept the death of two of their victims?
This is the accusation against two brothers from Romania who have allegedly committed these crimes since 2021, mainly in Switzerland. The alleged perpetrators are 42 and 28 years old. Presumption of innocence applies.
Twelve cases in Switzerland
12 of the 18 known cases along these lines are said to have taken place on Swiss soil. The two accused are said to have met their victims via the escort service or dating platform Romeo, where gay men seek massages and sexual services.
During the arranged massage, the victims were allegedly given knock-out drops or similar narcotics.
In the canton of Geneva, watches worth CHF 9,700 were allegedly stolen from a man. Cash and valuables worth 9,000 francs were allegedly stolen from a victim in the canton of Vaud.
Suspects are in custody in Vaud and Germany
There, two of the stuns ended fatally: in September and November 2023, two of the victims did not wake up from the forced stun, according to the allegation. One victim in the canton of Bern woke up from the anaesthetic with chills, panic attacks and calf cramps.
The two suspected brothers have been arrested outside Switzerland. The 42-year-old suspect is in custody in Vaud, while his 14-year-old younger brother is in custody in Germany, where he is alleged to have committed crimes involving a similar scam.
The case is being investigated on suspicion of intentional homicide, endangering life, sexual assault, violation of the Narcotics Act and robbery.