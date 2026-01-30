The Psychiatric Services Aargau (PDAG) are located in Windisch near Brugg. (archive picture) sda

On Friday, the District Court of Brugg AG acquitted a doctor of complicity in the death of an 18-year-old patient at the Königsfelden Psychiatric Clinic. The two were not guilty of any negligence.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The public prosecutor had accused the two defendants of failing to take the necessary measures in December 2020 to help the patient and ultimately prevent his death. The doctor was therefore guilty of negligent homicide and the female doctor of intentional homicide by omission.

The verdicts are not yet legally binding. They can be appealed to the High Court of the Canton of Aargau. The prosecution demanded a conditional prison sentence and a fine for the doctor and an unconditional six-year prison sentence and five years' deportation for the doctor.

However, the court came to the conclusion that the defendants had done everything possible to prevent the patient's self-destructive and ultimately fatal behavior. It followed the defense's motions for acquittals.

Patient with "complex diagnostics"

At the time, the defendants worked as a senior physician and head physician at the Psychiatric Services Aargau (PDAG) clinic. Among other things, they were responsible for an 18-year-old autistic patient in the acute ward.

In addition to the diagnosed autism, the patient exhibited several other symptoms. It was a complex diagnosis, said an expert witness in court. The young man had shown some "bizarre behavior". His condition deteriorated rapidly. From November 30, he was placed in an isolation room.

The patient's self-destructive behavior was particularly problematic. Over and over again, he let himself fall on his back and hit his head on the floor and walls. What began with hematomas and bumps on his buttocks, body and head ended on December 30 with a head injury so severe that the 18-year-old died a few days later in Zurich University Hospital.