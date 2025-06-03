In central Switzerland, rail traffic between Brunnen and Flüelen was completely disrupted early Tuesday morning. Screenshot/SBB

A power failure paralyzed rail traffic between Brunnen and Flüelen on Tuesday morning. The important route on the north-south axis is expected to remain closed until 08:00.

Petar Marjanović

In central Switzerland, rail traffic between Brunnen and Flüelen was completely disrupted early on Tuesday morning. The reason for this is a power failure on the line between Arth-Goldau and Bellinzona. This was announced by Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) on its website.

Several important long-distance and regional lines are affected. According to SBB, these are the EuroCity trains (EC), InterCity lines IC2 and IC21, the InterRegio trains IR26 and IR46 as well as the S-Bahn line S2. The restrictions have already led to delays and train cancellations.

According to SBB, the disruption is expected to last until around 08:00. A replacement bus service has been set up for passengers. This runs between Brunnen and Flüelen. SBB is asking passengers to check the online timetable before setting off.

The cause of the power failure was not initially known. SBB recommends that affected passengers allow extra travel time and choose alternative connections if possible.