The incident took place near Effretikon station. KEYSTONE

A man is chased, brutally attacked and left injured: After an attack in the center of Effretikon, the police are still looking for a third suspect - and announce an unusual step.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 42-year-old man was attacked and injured by several perpetrators in Effretikon.

Two suspects have been arrested, a third man is still unknown.

The police are threatening to publish unpixelated images if no information is received. Show more

An assault in the center of Effretikon is still occupying the authorities months later. According to the Zurich cantonal police, a 42-year-old man was attacked and injured early on Sunday morning, August 31, 2025.

The man was chased from Effretikon station by several perpetrators shortly after 6 am. The attack then took place in front of the Raiffeisenbank on Bahnhofstrasse. The attackers beat him with their fists. After the victim fell to the ground, they continued to kick him - also against his head and body.

In the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified and arrested. According to the police, they were a 21-year-old Afghan and a 17-year-old Swiss.

Police set deadline - publication of images possible

However, a third suspected perpetrator is still unknown. Although images have been secured, the investigations to date have not yet led to the identification of the man.

The public prosecutor's office has therefore launched a public appeal for witnesses. Anyone who can provide information about the incident or the identity of the third suspect is asked to contact the Zurich cantonal police.

If no decisive information is received by May 12, 2026, or if the wanted man does not turn himself in, the authorities reserve the right to publish unpixelated images of the man.