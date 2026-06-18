No tourists are staying here at the moment: The U.S. and Iran are set to sign a peace agreement on Friday at the Bürgenstock, overlooking Lake Lucerne. sda

Due to the high-level meeting between the U.S. and Iran, the Bürgenstock Resort will be closed from Wednesday through Sunday. Guests who have already booked cannot check in.

Britta Gfeller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to the U.S.-Iran summit on the Bürgenstock, the Bürgenstock Resort will be closed to the public from Wednesday through Sunday.

Hotel reservations that had already been confirmed were canceled at short notice.

The resort promises individual solutions for those affected but has not disclosed the number of canceled reservations. Show more

Although the U.S. and Iran surprisingly signed the peace agreement to end the war in the Middle East yesterday, According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), a meeting will still take place on Bürgenstock on Friday as currently planned. The countries involved are set to meet there for initial negotiations on the implementation of the agreement, as reported by SRF.

This is, of course, welcome news. Nevertheless, the meeting is likely to throw a wrench in the plans of some—specifically, those who had planned to stay at one of the hotels on the Bürgenstock in Nidwalden between Wednesday and Sunday.

As blue News learned from one affected guest, these hotel guests were simply canceled at the last minute. The Bürgenstock Resort confirmed this upon inquiry: “The Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne will be closed to the public from Wednesday through Sunday, inclusive, in connection with the Lake Lucerne Summit.” Public transportation will also not be running to and from the Bürgenstock during this time.

Guests will be contacted individually

Guests in all price categories are affected—both those who paid 370 francs per night for a stay in a chalet and those who booked a room at the hotel and spa for 1,780 francs or more.

“For reasons of data protection and discretion,” the resort is not disclosing how many guests are affected by the cancellation of their bookings. It states that it is very important to ensure safety, professionalism, and respectful treatment of affected guests at all times. “That is why we are contacting everyone personally and reviewing each situation on a case-by-case basis. Our goal is to find a personalized, respectful, and high-quality solution for every single guest.”

The Bürgenstock Resort has not disclosed exactly what this solution entails or whether guests were offered alternative accommodations. As reported by CH Media, some guests were relocated to other luxury hotels in the region.

Bürgenstock Is Not Required to Offer Alternative Accommodations

In such cases, the hotel is not obligated to provide alternative accommodations, insurance company Axa states in response to an inquiry. However, guests are entitled to a full refund of all payments made. Furthermore, in this case, the Bürgenstock Resort must compensate for specific financial losses and, for example, cover the additional costs of alternative accommodations.

The hotel complex on the Bürgenstock is a popular venue for political negotiations. As recently as 2024, Switzerland organized peace talks for Ukraine there. “Thanks to its location, infrastructure, and experience, the resort is able to professionally support such extraordinary events,” writes the Bürgenstock Resort.

“When security, protocol, and regulatory requirements come into play, our scope for action is limited. Decisions are made in close coordination with the responsible authorities and delegations, the relevant security agencies, and the official protocol officers.” The hotel’s role lies exclusively in the “operational implementation” of these measures.