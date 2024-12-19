The Bülach district court is hearing the case of Streifli, a red tiger cat who drowned in a pool. Archive picture: sda

In February 2021, tomcat Streifli drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool in Dietlikon ZH. The pool owner has to answer to the Bülach district court today for negligent cruelty to animals.

Lea Oetiker

Cat Streifli drowns in the pool of a neighbor of Beatrice Putz and Albert Scheller in Dietlikon ZH in February 2021. They then report their neighbor. The reason: following a letter to him after the cat's death, he showed little understanding and did not secure the pool with the measures the couple had requested after the death of their beloved cat.

The case initially ended up before the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur-Unterland, as "20 Minuten" writes. However, the criminal charges were rejected there, which is why the couple lodged an appeal with the High Court of the Canton of Zurich. This was ultimately upheld.

The High Court found that anyone who creates a dangerous situation with a swimming pool must do everything reasonable to ensure that the danger is averted. The case will therefore be brought before the Bülach District Court this Thursday morning. They have to decide whether this is a case of negligent cruelty to animals.

Accused allegedly "mistreated" tomcat

According to the indictment, the accused is said to have "mistreated" the tomcat by failing to secure the swimming pool in a suitable manner in breach of his duty. As a result, he created a "particularly dangerous situation for the animal", the indictment continues. In addition, it was not possible for Streifli to get out of the pool again.

The cat was "caused unnecessary suffering" by having to swim in the pool for a long period of time until he finally ran out of strength and drowned.

The public prosecutor's office is requesting a fine of 30 daily rates of 360 francs, which would amount to 10,800 francs - but conditional. The couple will have to seek compensation for the cat through civil proceedings.