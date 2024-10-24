In the last eight years, more than 400 buildings have been constructed in red zones in Valais. Symbolbild: Imago

Building in red zones is prohibited unless certain conditions are met. Now it is becoming public: the canton of Valais has granted hundreds of building permits in danger zones in recent years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 430 buildings have been constructed in danger zones in the canton of Valais in the last eight years.

Valais stands alone in Switzerland with this lively building practice.

Two years ago, the federal government recommended that the canton ban construction in red zones. Show more

In the summer, Valais was hit by severe storms. The cantonal government had to face criticism that it had not pushed ahead with flood protection projects. Now it is known: Valais is the only canton to have even granted generous building permits in the danger zones in recent years, as the SRF"Rundschau" reports.

Red zones - the most dangerous hazard zones - are particularly widespread in Valais. In the Rhone Valley, for example, there is a risk of flooding in many places. Building is generally not permitted in these areas. An analysis by the University of Bern and SRF now shows that this is precisely what has often been done in Valais.

According to the study, a total of around 600 new buildings have been constructed in red zones in Switzerland over the last eight years. Around 430 of these are in the canton of Valais, 150 in the municipality of Fully near Martigny alone - 120 of which are residential buildings.

Deliberate risk when building

"The risk is consciously accepted," hydrologist Andreas Zischg tells SRF. Building permits in red zones are a political decision - with potentially serious consequences: "Assuming a flood actually happens in 20 years' time, it would be a major disaster. The purpose of hazard zone planning would actually be to avoid this," says Zischg.

The building practice of the canton of Valais is legal. Exceptions have been permitted for over 15 years. However, certain conditions must be met: Among other things, a specialist report, an alarm and deployment plan and structural protection measures are required for a permit.

Exceptions are also permitted if there is a risk of static flooding in the affected area. In other words: the flood develops so slowly that there is more time for a possible evacuation.

Letter from Bern has no effect

The federal government is aware of the brisk construction activity in Valais. "We urgently recommend that the canton prohibit construction in the red zone [...]", wrote the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) in a letter two years ago. Especially as the implementation of the "3rd Rhone Correction" project - one of the justifications for building permits in the red zone - is stalling.

Around a quarter of all buildings constructed in red zones in Switzerland were built in the municipality of Fully. According to Caroline Ançay-Roduit, president of the municipality of Fully, people rely on the canton's preliminary opinion when it comes to building permits. "If the canton recommends that a building should not be constructed, we will not authorize the planning application," she tells SRF.

In a region like Fully, it is not possible to carry out spatial planning without building in red zones, says Valais State Councillor Franz Ruppen (SVP). His office is responsible for examining planning applications. Safety has top priority. In future, every planning application will be carefully examined.

