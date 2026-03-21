Between Seestrasse and the Zurich-Rapperswil railroad line lies the 900 square meter building plot - shown here in red. Google Maps / Bearbeitung blue News

In Meilen ZH, a 900 square meter plot of land on Lake Zurich fetched 5.1 million francs at a public auction. Two real estate companies outbid each other far in excess of the estimated value.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A plot of land in Meilen ZH, wedged between a lakeside road and a railroad line but close to Lake Zurich, has been put up for public auction.

In a bidding duel between the Amini Group and Palladio Immobilien AG, the price rose well above the estimated value of CHF 3.96 million to CHF 5.1 million.

The buyer, Amini Group, does not yet have any concrete plans. It specializes in luxury properties and bought a piece of land in Herrliberg ZH from Roger Federer in 2025. Show more

At first glance, this piece of building land is not a gem: it is wedged between Seestrasse and the railroad line. But it is also just a few steps away from Lake Zurich on the Gold Coast, with a boat mooring on the other side of the road. That's why two real estate companies are fighting it out at the public auction with everything their war chest has to offer.

The 900 square meter plot on a hillside belongs to the municipality of Meilen ZH. The auction will take place there, in the vaulted cellar of the Löwen restaurant, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The real estate consulting firm Wüest und Partner carried out the valuation. The attractiveness of the property is diminished by the country road and the railroad line, both of which are directly adjacent. According to the experts, it is worth 3.96 million francs.

Bidding duel between real estate companies

This amount is also the first bid, submitted by a man of advanced age. Bashir Amini, owner of the real estate company Amini Group, immediately raises it to 4 million francs. A little later, Palladio Immobilien AG joins in. The two company representatives outbid each other in quick succession.

When the 5 million figure was reached, already more than 25 percent above the estimated value, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes that it became quiet for a short time. Then Bashir Amini bids 5.1 million francs. The auctioneer counts, no further bids are made and the plot goes to the Amini Group.

A public auction of such a plot of land is unusual. As a rule, those willing to sell are more discreet and targeted in their search for a suitable buyer. The correct legal term for this procedure is "voluntary public auction". However, such an auction is often not voluntary, as Thomas Winkler, President of the Zurich Association of Municipal Clerks and Debt Collection Officers, explained to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The auction of the property on the outskirts of Meilen has been ordered by the district court. According to the newspaper, the owners are not commenting.

Buyer acquired land from Roger Federer in 2025

The Amini Group does not yet have any concrete plans for the lakeside plot. The company's portfolio and the location on the Gold Coast suggest that luxurious living space will be created.

The Amini Group was briefly in the headlines in 2025 because it bought a plot of land in Herrliberg ZH - a neighboring municipality of Meilen - that Roger Federer had been trying to sell for years. At around 30 million francs, this was considerably more expensive. The Amini Group must have a large war chest or attractive access to credit.