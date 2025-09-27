A Federal Councillor who can barely contain his laughter in parliament - and thus becomes an internet star. 15 years ago, Hans-Rudolf Merz made political history with his "Bü-, Bü-, Bündnerfleisch" appearance.

Fifteen years ago, Hans-Rudolf Merz sent parliament into raptures during question time in the National Council with his legendary "Bü-, Bü-, Bündnerfleisch" laugh.

The video became a YouTube hit within days and unintentionally turned the Federal Councillor into an advertising medium.

It is rare for a scene from Question Time to achieve such cult status - because normally the answers are strictly timed and under enormous time pressure.

Today, the appearance is considered one of the funniest moments in Swiss political history.

Fifteen years ago, in September 2010, the then Federal Councillor Hans-Rudolf Merz made political history. During question time in the National Council, the then Finance Minister burst out laughing as he read out an answer from the Customs Administration.

The official German in the answer was so complicated that Merz could hardly contain himself - and finally lost his temper at the word "Bündnerfleisch". The fit of laughter infected the entire parliament - and soon half of Europe.

Within days, the video became a hit on YouTube (the original version in full length is at the end of the article): one million clicks, headlines in Germany and Austria, top rankings on the news portals of "Bild" and "Spiegel Online".

Advertisers immediately sensed their opportunity: Graubünden Ferien and the Bündner Fleischfabrikanten association distributed Bündnerfleisch with a smiling Merz on the packaging on the Bundesplatz. Denner also quickly enlisted the Federal Councillor for a campaign.

Shortly after the laughing fit, Merz dried meat was also available. KEYSTONE

It is highly unusual for a scene from Question Time to achieve cult status. Normally, this agenda item, which takes place on Mondays during the parliamentary sessions, hardly makes the headlines. Now, for the first time, the Federal Chancellery explains to blue News how the processes work behind the scenes - and why time is so tight.

Less than 28 hours to respond

The deadlines are incredibly short: National Councillors have to submit their questions by 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The departments have to provide their answers by Thursday at 5 p.m. at the latest.

There are two deadlines - some responses are expected earlier. In other words: depending on the question, the authorities have less than 28 hours to formulate answers.

Depending on the question, the Federal Councillors then have just one hour to propose amendments. On Friday, the full Federal Council finally decides how it wants to answer each question.

On Monday, the texts are finally read out by the members of the Federal Council in Parliament. On average, there are around 125 answers per question time. "This is only possible thanks to a well-coordinated process," says Federal Chancellery spokesperson Michael Wüthrich to blue News.

Answer writer takes it with humor

To ensure that no question is forgotten and that each department delivers on time, the Federal Chancellery also monitors the process. Together with the general secretariats of the departments, it ensures that "all responses have been answered on time".

Back in 2010, customs officer Christian Kempter was responsible for the "Bündnerfleisch" response. It was the very first time he had to write a Question Time question - and he sat alone in front of the task.

He later admitted to the media that the answer was "a little too technical". Today, he can smile about the incident - and has since become head of the "Customs Tariff" division at the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.

Officials have learned from it

Officially, the Federal Chancellery states that - even after the "Bündnerfleisch" case - there are no "guidelines" or "positive/negative examples for answering questions". "This would place too many restrictions on the relevant departments and would not be expedient," says the spokesperson.

However, blue News knows that after autumn 2010 at the latest, all federal employees realized that they would also have to use their technical expertise to translate for their own federal councillors.

"We have learned our lessons from this: If the answer is formulated in simpler language, we can pass on information much better than if we write it too much in our own technical language," says a federal employee when asked.

