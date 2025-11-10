A family rehearses moving into a private civil defense shelter in November 2001. Since October 4, 1963, the law in Switzerland has stipulated that every newly built, private or public house must have its own shelter. KEYSTONE

Switzerland has a more extensive network of shelters than almost any other country. However, the shelters are often in need of renovation - and because the population is so mobile, there is a lack of bunkers for commuters. This needs to change.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you That's how many bunkers there are in Switzerland and that's what they need to be able to do.

Anyone who builds a house and not a shelter will now have to pay a replacement tax of CHF 1,400 instead of CHF 800.

Because around 29 percent of the workforce commutes, a study is being carried out to find out how existing infrastructure can be expanded into bunkers to protect these people. Show more

In the 1960s, Switzerland began building bunkers throughout the country: Today, there are 370,000 shelters to protect the people from worse in the event of war, but also in the event of a disaster. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", there are also 1,700 civil defense sites and military bunker facilities.

César Metzger, a member of the management team at Spiez Laboratory, explains to the CH-Media newspaper what rules apply: cantons and municipalities are obliged to build a shelter for every inhabitant. "This must be within 30 minutes walking distance."

The requirement that house builders must plan for a shelter or pay a corresponding levy still applies today. The shelters must be encased in reinforced concrete, ventilated and have at least one armored door. The walls must be able to withstand one bar of pressure per square meter.

Study to clarify questions

The problem is that components such as the door seals are reaching the end of their service life. In order to finance the improvements, the Federal Council has raised the fees that are payable if a bunker is not built: instead of 800 francs, 1400 francs are now due.

Civil defense bunker in Zurich Albisrieden. KEYSTONE

Another dilemma: around 29 percent of the working population commutes to work. Additional shelters actually need to be built for these people: "Mobility has increased in recent years. We have to take this into account in the event of a crisis," Metzger tells the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Existing infrastructure such as train stations, garages or tunnels should be used for this purpose. The Federal Office for Civil Protection has commissioned a study to assess the need. However, the benchmark is set lower: it is about protection against conventional attacks, not nuclear strikes.