Swiss companies could save CHF 30 billion a year if unnecessary bureaucracy were reduced. This is according to four umbrella business associations based on a study. (theme picture) Keystone

CHF 30 billion per year: this is how much Swiss companies could save by cutting red tape. Four business associations are calling for companies to be relieved of administrative burdens and regulations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four business associations criticize the increasing flood of regulations and high bureaucratic costs that are slowing down the growth of companies.

In Switzerland, 30 million francs could be saved by reducing bureaucracy.

The associations are calling on the Federal Council to provide concrete relief and put a stop to new sustainability, environmental and energy regulations. Show more

Excessive regulations and high costs for bureaucracy are a burden on businesses and hinder growth, wrote Economiesuisse, the Employers' Association, the Trade Association and the Farmers' Association. At the halfway point of the legislative period, it is clear that the number of regulations is continuing to grow.

The associations cite figures based on a study presented in Bern on Monday. According to the study, avoidable bureaucracy costs amount to 30 billion Swiss francs per year. If companies had less administrative work to do, they would have the capacity for an additional 55,000 full-time positions.

The study focuses on the question of how Switzerland's economic performance would have developed if bureaucracy had been significantly reduced ten years ago - through less regulation and more digitalization, for example. In its calculations, the study not only takes into account direct costs, but also indirect consequences such as a lack of company start-ups or investments being relocated abroad.

The Federal Council's intention to ease the burden on companies must now be followed by action, the associations wrote. They are calling for a halt to new sustainability regulations and a rethink of environmental and energy rules.