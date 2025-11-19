The advertising campaign for Holy Cow's "Big Z" burger didn't work as well in German-speaking Switzerland as it did in French-speaking Switzerland. Website Holy Cow

The Holy Cow burger chain wants to advertise burgers in German-speaking Switzerland, but the German translation of the French slogan is causing some confusion.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The French-speaking Swiss burger chain Holy Cow is causing a stir in German-speaking Switzerland with its slogan "Leckr nid dä Wärbig. Better bite the Big Z!" is causing confusion.

The slogan originally comes from a French campaign calling on people to order a burger instead of licking the poster or screen.

Holy Cow emphasizes that no AI was involved, but a bilingual agency - the misleading campaign is now to be taken with humor. Show more

"Don't lick the heat. Bite the Big Z instead!"

Please, what? A current campaign by the Holy Cow burger chain in French-speaking Switzerland is more irritating than it whets the appetite for burgers. What exactly is meant by the slogan that currently adorns posters in German-speaking Switzerland is not clear at first glance.

Leckr nid dä Wärbig: an AI translation?

A look at the French version of the advertisement provides more clarity. "Arrête de lécher ton écran", reads a video posted by Holy Cow on Instagram. "Commande plutôt un Big Z!" In German: "Stop licking your screen. Order a Big Z instead!" A "Big Z" is a burger from Holy Cow.

Just an unfortunate translation, then? Or was the slogan even translated by an AI in the end?

"A little 'welsh' clumsiness"

When asked by blue News, Holy Cow wrote: "The idea was to use humor to show that our burgers are so tasty that you would even lick the poster." After the campaign had triggered many positive reactions in French-speaking Switzerland, the company wanted to try out the same approach in German-speaking Switzerland.

However, the assumption that it was translated with AI is not true, according to Holy Cow. They worked together with a bilingual agency and tried to "obtain different opinions in order to find a formulation that works in all dialects of German-speaking Switzerland". This led to the formulation: "Leckr nid dä Wärbig. Bite the Big Z instead!"

The campaign also led to many internal discussions. It has now been decided to take the "little 'welsche' awkwardness", according to Holy Cow, with humor.

More from the department